Wintry mix comes to an end early AM

Thursday, New Year's Eve: Cloudy. Mixed precipitation changing to rain and snow early, then tapering off by mid morning 30%. Wind: NW 7-10 mph. High: 33 (30-36)

Thursday Night, New Year's Eve: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 4-8 mph → calm. Low: 21 (18-24)

Friday, New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain develops in the late evening 90%. Roads could become slippery. Wind: Light. High: 34 (31-37)

Friday Night, New Year's Day: 100% wintry mix. Mostly freezing rain and sleet. Travel will become difficult and dangerous on untreated surfaces. Wind: SE 6-12 mph G21 mph. Low: 30 (28-32)

Forecast Discussion

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Susquehanna, Cortland, Delaware, and Otsego counties until 7 AM.

Mixed precipitation will begin to taper off early this morning and will be out of the area by 8-9 AM. The rest of the day looks quiet. We'll stay cloudy with highs in the 30s. If you plan on staying up to celebrate the end of 2020, it'll be chilly, but no major issues are in the forecast for tonight. We'll see some clearing with lows in the teens and 20s.

The first day of 2021 will have its ups and downs. Most of Friday will be dry, but things change by the evening. Right now, it looks like this next system will arrive around 5-6 PM. Precipitation will start out as a wintry mix of some rain and sleet. By 8 PM, it should change over to mostly freezing rain and sleet. This will lead to extremely difficult travel on any untreated surface. This system will have more impacts than Thursday's system. There will likely be some ice accumulations, but even a light glaze is enough to slick up the roads.

A few rain showers will linger into Saturday morning with temperatures in the 40s. On Sunday another upper level low moves through with some colder air bringing, yet again, the chance for some more mixed precipitation.

By Monday, high pressure takes control of the forecast giving us a quiet start to the first work week of 2021.