New Year’s revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020

New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other in most of the world, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget. New Year’s experiences varied greatly by country or city, reflecting their response to the virus itself. From Sydney and Seoul to London and New York, major cities canceled or scaled back celebrations to discourage crowds. New Zealand and Taiwan were among a handful of places without active or severe outbreaks that carried on as usual. Britain hailed its final break with the European Union, while an empty Times Square looked forward to welcoming crowds again next year.