Broome County Legislature , County Executive Garnar sworn in via zoom

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A joint swearing in ceremony was held Friday morning for County Executive Jason Garnar and the elected Broome County Legislators via a zoom call.

The ceremony began with a pledge of allegiance followed by a prayer. New York State Supreme Court Justice Molly Fitzgerald issued the oath of office.

As of Friday, County Executive Garnar says that the county has a record number of residents infected with coronavirus and a record number of patients hospitalized with the virus.

Garnar says his goal moving into 2021 is setting up a vaccination plan.

He reflected on the past year after taking his oath of office and what his goal is moving forward into the new year.

"In 2021 our most critical mission ahead of us is to prevent the spread of COVID as much as possible and get our residents vaccinated. It's a huge task but it's absolutely necessary for Broome County to get back to normal, and I know we can do because we have done so much good in the past 4 years."

In the past four years, Garnar said the county grew its fund balance by a multiple of over 50 times, property taxes were cut 3 years in a row, and the county expanded substance abuse treatment reducing overdoses by half.