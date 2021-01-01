Broome County welcomes first baby of 2021

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In the wee hours of January 1, 2021, Avannah Jade Oakley became the first baby to be born in the new year in Broome County.

Avannah's mother, Ashton Seymour, said her labor lasted three hours and was helped by the support of her boyfriend and the staff at Lourdes Hospital.

"They dealt with me and they calmed me down and they were very sweet. I could not have asked for a better staff here," she said.

Seymour said the baby is also the first granddaughter, great-granddaughter, and niece on her boyfriend's side of the family.

Due to the pandemic's restrictions on gatherings, Seymour said only her boyfriend was by her side. However, she said fewer people actually meant less stress.

"It was nice. It wasn't crowded, so I didn't have to worry about much. It was nice."

Seymour said she has been able to call her family members to share Avannah's birth with them. She is now looking forward to a year full of fond memories.