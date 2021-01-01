Browns get to practice as ‘weight’ of Steelers game sinks in

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns got to practice Friday. With everything else that transpired over the past week, that was a major victory. They’ll go for a bigger one Sunday. After days of positive COVID-19 tests, disruptions and delays, the Browns reopened their facility to resume getting ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly end a postseason drought stretching back to 2002. A season like no other will either end in bitter disappointment for the Browns on Sunday or a win over their rival will launch them into the playoffs for just the second time since 1999.