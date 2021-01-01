Skip to Content

Belgian St. Nick party for elderly leads to 27 virus deaths

12:51 pm National News from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in Belgium say a 27th elderly person has died in an outbreak at a nursing home from a super-spreading St. Nick party last month but hope the situation is finally under control. The nursing home in Mol in northern Belgium had organized a Dec. 4 visit from troupe playing a beloved saint who usually spreads mirth and presents.  The municipality said on New Year’s Eve that a 27th person had died but that the outbreak was finally stabilizing. It said it never would have allowed the party if it had known about it. Belgium, a nation of 11.5 million, has been badly hit by the pandemic with 19,441 deaths so far, many of them in nursing homes.   

