COVID nurse reflects on fighting the pandemic

(WBNG) -- With the beginning of 2021 finally here, the coronavirus pandemic has still not quite reached its end. The deadly virus swept the entire world for most of 2020 and left healthcare workers fighting one of their biggest battles.

12 News spoke with a nurse at Lourdes who has been in the midst of the front lines since the first cases of the virus hit Broome County.

Lourdes COVID Unit Nurse Emily Russin reflects on 2020 as it has posed great challenges to her and her colleagues, but she explains why she would not want to be doing anything else.

Russin says the path to the coronavirus vaccine has been physically, mentally, and emotionally draining. 2020 was unprecedented in many ways and for nurses and doctors, the pandemic may be the worst event of their lifetimes.

Russin was not expecting this to be the way her career in the health field would begin.

Russin said, "When I graduated from nursing school I didn't think that we would ever be in a pandemic, that this would be something that we would be dealing with."

She says she has been working in the hospitals' COVID unit since it was first converted at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Russin says she remembers being terrified on her first day of work, saying she knew she had to put on a brave face for her patients, not knowing the year would see Broome County's number of positive cases reaching into the thousands with hundreds hospitalized and even dying from the virus.

"We were a 31 bed unit and we're constant. We're full. We've been having to double rooms," she says.

Nationwide, the severity of the pandemic is seeing its effects on healthcare workers. Russin admits it isn't easy to lose patients to the virus who have become like family.

Although it has been a long road, Russin says she still can't imagine not being a part of the fight.

"I really don't think that I would want to be doing anything else. I wouldn't want to be working on any other floor. It's rewarding to see the patients who come in, and you really don't think they're going to make it, and they walk out of here."

2021 is offering a chance for doctors and nurses like Emily to finally have more peace of mind with the rollout of new vaccines.

She says she is hopeful for the day when the walls can be taken down and patients can see their nurses' and doctors' faces again.