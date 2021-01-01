Freezing Rain Leading to an Icy Mess

TONIGHT: Widespread wintry mix early before transitioning over to freezing rain 100%. A prolonged period of freezing rain will result in upwards of 0.25" of ice. This will lead to hazardous travel. Freezing rain will begin to change over to plain rain after midnight as temperatures start to climb. During the early morning hours, rain will become more scattered, yet, still steady at times. Low of 31 (28-32). Winds out of the south, southeast at 7-15 mph.



SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers early in the morning 40%. Most cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. Mildest part of the day will be around day break before temperatures fall back into the 30s in the afternoon. Temperatures ranging from 46F-37F. Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 26 (23-27). Winds out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Light to moderate snow showers develop during the afternoon. Steadiest snow will be in the evening hours. A few inches are possible. High of 34. Low of 29.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 36. Low of 26.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Lake effect flurries possible. High of 37. Low of 26.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect flurries possible. High of 33. Low of 23.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 32. Low of 22.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 28.



A strong area of low pressure will bring an icy mix to the Southern Tier tonight. The main concern will be the prolonged period of freezing rain leading to slick and hazardous travel. Freezing rain will transition over to plain rain during the early morning hours.



There could be a few showers on Saturday morning but conditions dry out by noontime. It will only be about 24 hours before our next system moves into the region on Sunday afternoon. Snow showers will be light to moderate with some of the steadier snow falling during the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 30s so snow may have a harder time accumulating on paved surfaces.



Thankfully after Sunday, it looks like we have a nice quiet stretch of weather heading into next week.