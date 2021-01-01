Gyms look forward to new year as members try different options to get in shape

(WBNG) -- Many will set the goal to focus on fitness in 2021, however going to a gym during a pandemic is not always a simple task.

"It's a different year where we need to meet people where they are at. Some people need to do it virtually. They might not be in the facility, but we need options and opportunities for them," said Synergy Athletics President Joe Hashey.

On New Year's Day, Synergy Athletics closed to clean and prepare for 2021. Even though they do not expect to see packed facilities when they open, they do anticipate people will work out differently.

"This is a perfect year to get started," said Hashey. "There are a lot of places, not only ours but others in the area too, that do have those options and opportunities."

Virtual training and nutritional guides are just a few of the ways gyms are adapting. Owners say these new options could help you stick with your resolution past January.

"It would be nice if you could enjoy your exercise, but maybe you're not there yet. You have to find something you don't mind doing, maybe it's a morning walk," said Hashey. "There's nothing wrong with dialing it in hard for a month or two, but then you need to transition for how this is going to last for the long-term."

Heading into 2021, gyms in New York State will still face restrictions including limits on capacity and hours of operation.