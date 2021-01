(WBNG) -- Guthrie Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2021 on the first day of the new year.

Luther Douglas DeSarno was born to parents Courtney Cook and Danby DeSarno of Watkins Glen, N.Y. He was born at 1:41 p.m.

Guthrie says it would like to congratulate the new parents on the birth of their baby boy.