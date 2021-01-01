Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected outside linebacker T.J. Watt as the team’s Most Valuable Player for a second straight year. Watt is the first player to win the award in consecutive seasons since outside linebacker James Harrison in 2007 and 2008. Watt’s 15 sacks lead the NFL and are one short of the franchise record set by Harrison. Watt’s play has also thrust him into the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation. Watt says he’s more proud of being the team MVP because it is voted on by people who see him go to work every day.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 21 points and nine rebounds in three quarters and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Orlando Magic their first loss with a 116-92 victory. Off to a 4-0 start for the first time in franchise history, the Magic never had much of a shot at a fifth win because of the surprising outside shooting of the 76ers, who even got a 3-pointer from Ben Simmons. Philadelphia, which entered the game 27th in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, made eight of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc and built a first-half lead as large as 37 points.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are trying to shake free from COVID-19 to face the Steelers. It hasn’t been easy. Cleveland’s issues with the virus intensified as top cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and the team was forced to close its facility before canceling practice with the biggest game in decades coming fast. Ward will have to sit out Sunday’s game and he could miss a playoff game if the Browns make it. If they win Sunday the Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and end the NFL’s longest current playoff drought.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns can cap their turnaround season with a win over the Steelers. That’s never been a given. Cleveland will clinch its first playoff berth since 2002 and end the NFL’s longest current postseason drought with a win over its dreaded rival on Sunday. The Steelers will sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other prominent starters to rest up for their first playoff game. Roethlisberger has owned Cleveland throughout his career but his absence won’t curb his teammates’ motivation to keep the Browns out of the playoffs. The Browns have spent much of the week leading up to the matchup dealing with COVID-19 issues. They’ll be without at least four regulars.

UNDATED (AP) — Almost everything has changed since Washington faced the Eagles in the season opener. Philadelphia had playoff expectations with Carson Wentz at quarterback and is now eliminated and has rookie Jalen Hurts starting. Washington had Dwayne Haskins at QB and was playing its first game under coach Ron Rivera, who has since undergone a full treatment for skin cancer. Haskins is gone, either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will get the nod and Washington can clinch the NFC East by beating the Eagles on Sunday night. It would be the organization’s first playoff berth in five years.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool says he’s ready for the playoffs. Claypool’s rookie season began with a torrid start. He scored 10 touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s first 10 games, but hasn’t reached the end zone for five straight weeks. Claypool says his dip in production is a sign of respect because defenses are playing him differently than they were earlier in the season. Claypool and the rest of the AFC North champions finish up the regular season against rival Cleveland.