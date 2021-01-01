High hopes for state agriculture in 2021

(WBNG) -- Southern Tier state lawmakers say they hope 2021 can be a good bounce-back year for farmers and their workers.

This starts with a state wage board ruling from Thursday the number of hours needed before farmworkers earn overtime will remain the same.

In 2019, the wage board set the current threshold of 60 hours, the first rule of its kind in New York. The board was considering lowering that limit, meaning farmworkers would earn overtime faster.

State agriculture officials told 12 News for right now, this is the best option.

"A lot of people think you should get overtime after 40 hours but in farm work and at farms in particular this year, it was very tough so I was happy; I was relieved for our farmers that the wage board decided to pause for a year,' said Donna Lupardo, the New York State Assembly Chair on Agriculture.

At the end of this year, 2021, the wage board will assess whether to lower the overtime threshold once again.

Besides this opportunity for farmers, Lupardo also said she thinks the Nourish NY program should be a point of emphasis in 2021 as well.