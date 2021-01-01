India asks China to help 39 sailors stuck at Chinese ports

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is asking China to allow two Indian freighters stranded for months near two Chinese ports because of the pandemic to rapidly unload their cargoes or replace their 39 crew members. An Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman says there is growing stress on the crew members because of the long delay. The Indian vessels are among ships from various countries waiting to unload their cargoes at Jintang and Caofeidian ports. China says it is providing necessary facilities and assistance to the Indian sailors.