Oberacker takes oath of office for New York’s 51st district

(WBNG) -- New York State Senator Pete Oberacker took the oath of office Friday.

Oberacker will serve the state's 51st district. The office was previously occupied by James Seward who announced he would retire at the end of 2020.

Oberacker told 12 News he was excited and humbled to get to work with a clean slate.

"In the new year, there are new possibilities," he said. "Every day there are new possibilities and we've taken the first step."

Oberacker says he wants to build a relationship with the community he serves. He said the transition process was seamless and called the team behind him a "home run."