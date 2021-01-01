Report: Ethiopian forces killed scores in June-July unrest

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report says Ethiopian security forces killed more than 75 people and injured nearly 200 during deadly unrest in June and July after the killing of a popular singer. More than 30 others were beheaded, tortured or dragged in the streets by attackers amid ethnic slurs. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says 123 people in all were killed and at least 500 injured in one of the country’s worst outbreaks of ethnic violence in years. The commission calls it a widespread and systematic attack against civilians that points to crimes against humanity. Ethnic violence is a major challenge to Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has urged national unity among more than 80 ethnic groups in Africa’s second most populous country.