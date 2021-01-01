Some ice to start 2021

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Broome Tioga, Tompkins and Susquehanna Counties from 2 PM Friday until 1 AM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Sullivan and Wayne Counties 3 PM Friday until 7 AM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Otsego Counties from 4 PM Friday until 7 AM Saturday.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix. 1” sleet, .25” freezing rain, .50” rain, 1” snow 90% High 34 (32-36) Wind SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a wintry mix. Low 34 (32-38) Wind SE 5-15 G20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with early mixed showers. 0-.05” rain, 0-.50” snow 60% High 44 (40-46) Wind becoming NW 10-20 mph

A low moving in from the south with give us a wintry mix today and tonight. We'll have a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Accumulations will be light, but it will be enough to make travel difficult.

The wintry mix continues tonight, tapering to mixed showers Saturday morning.

We'll have another similar low Sunday. We'll get another round of a wintry mix.

After the low Sunday, things will settle down. Mostly cloudy skies Monday to Thursday with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

