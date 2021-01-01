Turkey finds 15 people carrying new U.K. coronavirus variant

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s health minister says the country has identified 15 people who carry a highly contagious coronavirus variant after it was discovered in the United Kingdom. In a statement Friday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the strain was found in travelers arriving from the U.K. He said they were in quarantine, along with people they had been in contact with. He said the strain was not identified in passengers from elsewhere. Turkey suspended flights with the U.K. along with other countries in late December upon discovery of the new strain’s spread and quarantined at least 4,603 passengers. It now also requires a negative virus test for travelers.