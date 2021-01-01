Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 2:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an

inch. The highest ice accumulations will be across the higher

terrain.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming,

Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca,

Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga

and Broome counties.

* WHEN…A mix of snow, sleet and rain will develop late this

afternoon. The mixed precipitation will transition to freezing

rain in the early and mid evening hours, before changing to all

rain around midnight as temperatures climb above freezing.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially this

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&