Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 2:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 2:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch. The highest ice accumulations will be across the higher
terrain.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming,
Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca,
Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga
and Broome counties.
* WHEN…A mix of snow, sleet and rain will develop late this
afternoon. The mixed precipitation will transition to freezing
rain in the early and mid evening hours, before changing to all
rain around midnight as temperatures climb above freezing.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&