Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 1:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 1:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Susquehanna County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of
an inch. The highest ice accumulations will be across the
higher terrain.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Lackawanna,
Luzerne and Wyoming counties. In New York, Tompkins, Chemung,
Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Yates, Seneca and Southern
Cayuga counties.
* WHEN…A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is overspreading
the area. The wintry mix will quickly change over entirely to
freezing rain, before changing to all rain around midnight as
temperatures climb above freezing.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&