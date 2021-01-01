Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 1:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of

an inch. The highest ice accumulations will be across the

higher terrain.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Lackawanna,

Luzerne and Wyoming counties. In New York, Tompkins, Chemung,

Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Yates, Seneca and Southern

Cayuga counties.

* WHEN…A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is overspreading

the area. The wintry mix will quickly change over entirely to

freezing rain, before changing to all rain around midnight as

temperatures climb above freezing.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially this

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&