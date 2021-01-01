Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Ice. Total ice accumulations of generally one tenth of an
inch to three tenths of an inch. Higher elevations could exceed
one half inch of ice locally. Less than one tenth of an inch is
expected in parts of the Finger Lakes region.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Lackawanna,
Luzerne and Wyoming counties. In New York, Tompkins, Chemung,
Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Yates, Seneca and Southern
Cayuga counties.
* WHEN…Freezing rain and sleet will mix with and change to all
rain between midnight and 5 am. The freezing rain will linger
the longest over the higher elevations. Expect the freezing rain
to turn to rain first in the Finger Lakes region.
* IMPACTS…Isolated power outages and tree damage is possible due
to the ice. Travel will be very hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&