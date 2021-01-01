Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Ice. Total ice accumulations of generally one tenth of an

inch to three tenths of an inch. Higher elevations could exceed

one half inch of ice locally. Less than one tenth of an inch is

expected in parts of the Finger Lakes region.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Lackawanna,

Luzerne and Wyoming counties. In New York, Tompkins, Chemung,

Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Yates, Seneca and Southern

Cayuga counties.

* WHEN…Freezing rain and sleet will mix with and change to all

rain between midnight and 5 am. The freezing rain will linger

the longest over the higher elevations. Expect the freezing rain

to turn to rain first in the Finger Lakes region.

* IMPACTS…Isolated power outages and tree damage is possible due

to the ice. Travel will be very hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&