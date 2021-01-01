Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Snow and ice expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an
inch. The highest ice accumulations will be across the higher
terrain.
* WHERE…Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Onondaga and
Madison counties.
* WHEN…A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will
overspread the area this evening. A change mainly over to
freezing rain is expected during the late evening. Expect the
freezing rain to change to just plain rain before sunrise on
Saturday as temperatures climb above freezing.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially this
evening and into the overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&