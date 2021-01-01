Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Snow and ice expected. Total snow accumulations of up

to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an

inch. The highest ice accumulations will be across the higher

terrain.

* WHERE…Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Onondaga and

Madison counties.

* WHEN…A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will

overspread the area this evening. A change mainly over to

freezing rain is expected during the late evening. Expect the

freezing rain to change to just plain rain before sunrise on

Saturday as temperatures climb above freezing.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially this

evening and into the overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&