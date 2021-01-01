Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Snow and ice expected. Total snow accumulations of up to

two inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an

inch. The highest ice accumulations will be across the higher

terrain.

* WHERE…Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and

Delaware counties.

* WHEN…Snow and sleet will develop early this evening, before

changing to a mix of freezing rain and sleet, and then

eventually all freezing rain by late evening. Expect the

freezing rain to change to just plain rain before sunrise on

Saturday as temperatures climb above freezing.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially this

evening and into the overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&