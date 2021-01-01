Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Snow and ice expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
two inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an
inch. The highest ice accumulations will be across the higher
terrain.
* WHERE…Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and
Delaware counties.
* WHEN…Snow and sleet will develop early this evening, before
changing to a mix of freezing rain and sleet, and then
eventually all freezing rain by late evening. Expect the
freezing rain to change to just plain rain before sunrise on
Saturday as temperatures climb above freezing.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very hazardous, especially this
evening and into the overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&