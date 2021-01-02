Asia Today: Australian state under fire for slow response

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s leading medical group says the New South Wales state government has put the rest of the country at risk by its decision not to go hard and early in its response to the COVID-19 outbreak on Sydney’s northern beaches, which is suspected to have also caused new cases in neighboring Victoria state. On Saturday, Victoria recorded 10 new local cases, bringing active cases in the state to 29. Trace testing has linked the new Melbourne coronavirus cluster to the New South Wales outbreak. Australian Medical Association Vice President Chris Moy says the New South Wales government is playing the odds by relying heavily on its contact tracing system instead of imposing a quick lockdown to stop the spread across Sydney.