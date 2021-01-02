Binghamton men and women fall to Hartford

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's and women's basketball teams fell to Hartford Saturday afternoon as both teams opened weekend series against the Hawks.

Women's final score:

Binghamton - 54 (1-6, 1-4 AE), Hartford- 64 (3-2, 3-2 AE)

Senior Kaylee Wasco and sophomore Destiny Samuel recorded double-doubles. Wasco led the Bearcats with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Samuel put up 10 points and 10 rebounds.

"The first half we played into their hand," said coach Bethann Shapiro Ord. "They wanted us to play hectic and that's not how we play. We do push tempo and we like to go but we were letting them dictate how we played offensively and you can't do that."

Men's final score:

Hartford - 76 (6-4, 3-2 AE), Binghamton - 56 (1-7, 1-4 AE)

Binghamton sophomore guard Tyler Bertram tied his career-high with 16 points. Sophomore guard Brenton Mills added 10 points, all coming in the first half.

Both the men's and women's teams take on Hartford Sunday at 2 p.m. to conclude the weekend series.