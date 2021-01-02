Browns can cap 2020 turnaround with win over rival Steelers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns can cap their turnaround season with a win over the Steelers. That’s never been a given. Cleveland will clinch its first playoff berth since 2002 and end the NFL’s longest current postseason drought with a win over its dreaded rival on Sunday. The Steelers will sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other prominent starters to rest up for their first playoff game. Roethlisberger has owned Cleveland throughout his career but his absence won’t curb his teammates’ motivation to keep the Browns out of the playoffs. The Browns have spent much of the week leading up to the matchup dealing with COVID-19 issues. They’ll be without at least four regulars and three assistant coaches.