Browns lose another defender, CB Johnson added to COVID list

CLEVELAND (AP) — Already down several key players, the Browns said they will also be without cornerback Kevin Johnson Sunday as they try to end their playoff drought. Johnson’s addition to the COVID-19 list means the Browns, who barely got to practice this week, will be missing five rotational defensive when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Earlier this week, the team ruled out top cornerback Denzel Ward, linebackers B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith and safety Andrew Sendejo. The team will also be without three assistant coaches, including offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Cleveland will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win over Pittsburgh.