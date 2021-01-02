Candor Emergency Squad in need of more EMT’s, Ambulance Drivers

CANDOR (WBNG) -- The Candor Emergency Squad is looking for more EMT's and ambulance drivers, saying they are in critical need of filling the positions.

According to the Candor EMS website, they only have eight active volunteer members. Those eight members are being met with the challenge of handling an average of 600 calls per year.

Candor Emergency Squad adds that limited staff is a serious problem in the field.

Candor EMS says they want to be able to answer every call and get to the caller in a timely fashion.

The group is hopeful more people will join.

The group says it would be willing to take some volunteers for a few hours per day or a couple of times per month if not more frequently.

Training to be on the Candor Emergency Squad is free, and if you are interested in joining, you can contact 607 659-5529 or click here.