PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 24 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 127-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ben Simmons had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Sixers beat the Hornets for the 12th straight time. The Sixers have not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016. Terry Rozier scored 35 points for the Hornets.