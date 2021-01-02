Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph are in no mood to rehash their ugly on-field brawl. Rudolph and Garrett will meet for the first time since their fight in November 2019 when the Browns host the Steelers in the regular-season finale. Both players say there is too much at stake for their past to play a factor. The Browns can clinch their first playoff berth in 18 years with a victory. Rudolph will make his first start in more than a year hoping to prove he can still be a starter in the NFL.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns can cap their turnaround season with a win over the Steelers. That’s never been a given. Cleveland will clinch its first playoff berth since 2002 and end the NFL’s longest current postseason drought with a win over its dreaded rival on Sunday. The Steelers will sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other prominent starters to rest up for their first playoff game. Roethlisberger has owned Cleveland throughout his career but his absence won’t curb his teammates’ motivation to keep the Browns out of the playoffs. The Browns have spent much of the week leading up to the matchup dealing with COVID-19 issues. They’ll be without at least four regulars.

UNDATED (AP) — Almost everything has changed since Washington faced the Eagles in the season opener. Philadelphia had playoff expectations with Carson Wentz at quarterback and is now eliminated and has rookie Jalen Hurts starting. Washington had Dwayne Haskins at QB and was playing its first game under coach Ron Rivera, who has since undergone a full treatment for skin cancer. Haskins is gone, either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will get the nod and Washington can clinch the NFC East by beating the Eagles on Sunday night. It would be the organization’s first playoff berth in five years. Philadelphia will be missing several injured players.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns got to practice Friday. With everything else that transpired over the past week, that was a major victory. They’ll go for a bigger one Sunday. After days of positive COVID-19 tests, disruptions and delays, the Browns reopened their facility to resume getting ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly end a postseason drought stretching back to 2002. A season like no other will either end in bitter disappointment for the Browns on Sunday or a win over their rival will launch them into the playoffs for just the second time since 1999.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — AJ Bramah had 20 points and 14 rebounds as Robert Morris narrowly beat Milwaukee 67-64. Grant Coleman and DeAndre Gholston each scored 16 points for the Panthers.