In Georgia, Biden’s presidency meets early defining moment

ATLANTA (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden and his allies desperately want Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to prevail in twin Georgia runoffs Tuesday that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. That will determine how far Biden can reach legislatively on issues such as the pandemic response, health insurance, taxation, energy and the environment. Even a Democratic Senate wouldn’t give Biden everything he wants in those policy realms, but a Senate run by current Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would almost certainly deny him major victories. Biden will campaign Monday with Ossoff and Warnock.