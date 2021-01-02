Kovarik weighs in on what to do if your pipes freeze this winter

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As the winter weather continues to come in and out of the Southern Tier, local hardware stores are reminding people to check their pipes.

Kovarik True Value Hardware Store in Binghamton, which is in its 99th year, says as temperatures freeze, your pipes may also.

Kovarik says frozen pipes can be a pretty common occurrence this time of year, but it is important to take the threat seriously.

Charlie Maddison, a Sales Associate at Kovarik True Value Hardware, explains that the pipes freezing is caused by a small draft blowing on the pipes.

"They'll freeze and they burst and you're left with a really big mess to clean up, usually on the horizontal lines, not too much on the vertical unless there's a draft on the vertical," continued Maddison.

Kovarik says fixing the pipes is relatively easy. Usually, a quick fix requires you to use heat tape to put around the pipe or another form of insulation. Letting the water drip from the faucet can also help.

The store adds that they usually see a lot of shopping traffic in their store this time of year, including that they have seen a lot of people coming in recently, mostly due to last week's flood.

More ways to avoid frozen pipes this winter is to keep the heat on, seal any cracks in walls near the pipes, and to keep cabinet doors open to allow heat to get to them.