La Salle rolls by Fordham 89-52

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Spencer made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points as La Salle romped past Fordham 89-52. Sherif Kenney and Jack Clark added 15 points each for the Explorers. David Beatty had 14 points and six rebounds for La Salle. Ayinde Hikim added 13 points. La Salle had season highs with 16 3-pointers — two short of the school record — and 24 assists. La Salle led 45-19 at halftime. The Explorers’ 45 first-half points were a season best for the team. Joel Soriano had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Rams.