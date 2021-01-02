Looking to give a blood donation? Listed are upcoming Blood Drives in the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- If you're looking to donate blood this year, the Red Cross says there will be blood drives beginning as early as next week in the Southern Tier.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, the American Red Cross will be hosting a number of opportunities for you to donate.

Below are some listed dates and times for blood drives which were given to 12 News by the American Red Cross:

Monday 01/04: St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 306 Odell Ave Endicott, NY 13760 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tuesday 01/05: Grace Point Church, 3701 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850 from 12:30 p.m - 5:30 p.m.

Friday 01/08: Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main Street, Vestal, NY 13850 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 01/09: Endicott Community, 620 E Main Street Endicott, NY 13760 from 9a.m. - 2p.m.

For more information on blood donation opportunities, click here: