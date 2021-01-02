More Snow to End the Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 26 (22-27). Winds light out of the northwest.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy during the morning. Scattered snow showers will develop after lunch time 80% PM. Few of the valleys may see a wintry mix at first. Snow will remain light until the evening hours. Snowfall accumulations of 1-2". High of 34 (31-36). Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Widespread light to moderate snow continuing. Snow tapers off by midnight. There could be a few lake effect flurries heading into early Monday morning. Additional snowfall accumulations of 1-3". Low of 29 (26-30). Winds light and variable.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow flurries possible 20%. High of 37. Low of 28.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow flurries possible 20%. High of 36. Low of 26.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 33. Low of 23.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 30. Low of 20.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 28. Low of 19.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 28.



We remain quiet this evening with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures drop back down into the 20s. A weak developing area of low pressure will approach the region on Sunday leading to the development of light snow showers during the afternoon. Snow will become more widespread and moderate at times during the evening hours. After a few inches of snow across the region, the system will continue on its track off to the east overnight into Monday.



Once this storm moves out, we begin a fairly dry pattern with the only a small chance for lake effect snow flurries. As of right now, the models are not picking up on any storms systems through the end of next week. The one trade off will be the chances for sunshine are limited.