Official: GOP Pennsylvania House member dies

HARRISBURG (AP) — A top lawmaker says a state GOP House member who was elected to serve as the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus chairman in the 2020-21 session has died. Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, the House Majority Leader, says Rep. Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland/Somerset, “died peacefully with his family by his side” Saturday afternoon at a Greensburg hospital “following an apparent brain aneurysm.” Reese was 42. He was first elected to the state House in 2008. He said early last month he was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.