Pakistan arrests key militant on terror financing charges

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s security forces have arrested an alleged leader of the militant group that was behind the bloody 2008 Mumbai attacks in India. Pakistani counterterrorism police said Saturday that Zaikur Rehman Lakhvi was seized in the eastern city of Lahore, on terrorism financing charges. Lakhvi is alleged to be a leader of the Lashker-e-Taiba group that organized the Mumbai attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people. Lakhvi was detained days after the Mumbai attacks but released in 2015 by Pakistani courts. Pakitani authorities are now alleging that Lakhvi was running a dispensary in Lahore as a front for financing militant activities.