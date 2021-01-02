Steelers put starters Haden, Ebron on reserve/COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be shorthanded when they finish the regular season against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers placed cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move means both players could be unavailable for the AFC North champions in the first round of the playoffs. Pittsburgh will also be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Cam Heyward and center Maurkice Pouncey against Cleveland. All four players will be given the weekend off to provide them some rest before the postseason.