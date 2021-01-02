Waiting for a stimulus check? Officials say beware of scammers

(WBNG) -- As Americans wait for their stimulus checks, the Better Business Bureau is warning people of possible scams associated with them.

While some have already received their payments, others are still waiting, and the BBB says to be on the lookout for scammers.

The Better Business Bureau says they first saw scams related to the stimulus back when the original payments went out in the Spring, saying people received texts and emails claiming to click an online link to get your money.

The BBB says that's a scam and not how stimulus payment works.

"We know people do not have to claim their stimulus," says Melanie McGovern, Communications Director of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. "Obviously, everyone needs the money that is coming, so again, just know the IRS is going to direct deposit into your account if you have direct deposit for your taxes, or you're going to get a paper check in the mail."

McGovern says in some cases Americans may receive a debit card worth the amount of a stimulus check, but it's always a good idea to confirm to make sure it's legitimate before using it.

The BBB adds to never click on unsolicited links, and if you get a call from someone claiming to be the IRS, do not give out your personal information.

Instead, they say, you can always call the IRS number for individuals; 800-829-1040, to see if someone is, in fact, looking for you.

For more information to contact the IRS, click here.