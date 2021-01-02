Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY

THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Ice. Little to no additional ice accumulations.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Lackawanna,

Luzerne and Wyoming counties. In New York, Tompkins, Chemung,

Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Yates, Seneca and Southern

Cayuga counties.

* WHEN…Isolated freezing rain, mostly across the higher terrain,

will change to rain by 5 am.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&