Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow and ice. Little to no additional snow and sleet
accumulations. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth
of an inch.
* WHERE…Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Onondaga and
Madison counties.
* WHEN…Freezing rain will changeover to mainly rain by 7 am.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
