Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST

Updated
Last updated today at 4:45 am
3:25 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Chenango

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow and ice. Little to no additional snow and sleet
accumulations. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth
of an inch.

* WHERE…Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Onondaga and
Madison counties.

* WHEN…Freezing rain will changeover to mainly rain by 7 am.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

wbngweather

