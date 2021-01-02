Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Susquehanna County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM
EST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. The higher terrain will see the most snowfall.
* WHERE…Pike, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna,
Luzerne, Southern Wayne and Northern Wayne counties.
* WHEN…Snow will develop late in the morning Sunday, peak in
intensity in the afternoon and taper off Sunday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&