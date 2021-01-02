Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EST
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Delaware county.
* WHEN…Snow will develop between noon and 2 pm Sunday, peak in
intensity Sunday late afternoon and taper off late Sunday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
