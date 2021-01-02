Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Delaware county.

* WHEN…Snow will develop between noon and 2 pm Sunday, peak in

intensity Sunday late afternoon and taper off late Sunday

evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&