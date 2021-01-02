Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EST
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow will develop Sunday morning and continue into the
night. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, but lower
amounts are expected in the warmer valley locations.
* WHERE…Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming,
Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and quick, wet snow
accumulations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may mix in with sleet and freezing
rain early Sunday, but little to no ice accumulations are
expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&