Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EST until SUN 11:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow will develop Sunday morning and continue into the

night. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, but lower

amounts are expected in the warmer valley locations.

* WHERE…Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming,

Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and quick, wet snow

accumulations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may mix in with sleet and freezing

rain early Sunday, but little to no ice accumulations are

expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

