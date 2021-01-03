Airport in Yemen receives 1st flight since deadly attack

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Officials say a plane has landed at the airport in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, the first commercial flight to arrive since a deadly missile attack last week on the facility that killed 25 people and wounded 110 others. The flight’s arrival Sunday comes four days after missiles exploded just moments after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s Cabinet landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh. Three precision-guided missiles that struck the airport targeted the plane carrying the Cabinet members, the arrival hall and the airport’s VIP lounge. That’s according to Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed. No one has claimed responsibility.