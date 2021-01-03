Beer Tree running club starts off new year on the right foot

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- One local running club kicked off the new year with their first group Sunday run of 2021 this morning.

The Beer Tree Run Club group started met at Recreation Park at 8:30 a.m. to start the group's organized run for fun.

The group stayed on the West Side of Binghamton for their course between the park and Main Street.

Co-founder Brittany Ryan says the club wanted to start off 2021 with a group run to be able to see their friends while still following the COVID-19 guidelines.

“Running is something because we’re outdoors, we can spread out,” Ryan said. “It’s something we can do safely and enjoy at the same time.”

Ryan also mentioned the club will continue to hold group runs every Sunday.

Ryan invites anyone who is interested to keep up with the group's Facebook page for more information. They welcome people of all running levels to run for fun.