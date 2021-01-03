Bills lock in No. 2 seed, will host Colts on Wild Card weekend

Bills lock in No. 2 seed, will host Colts on Wild Card weekendUpdated
ORCHARD PARK (WBNG) -- With a 56-26 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC East.
The Bills will host the Indianapolis Colts on Wild Card weekend, who finished with the No. 7 seed after topping the Jaguars in the regular season finale.
The Bills and Colts match up will take place January 9 or 10.
The Wild Card weekend schedule will be determined Sunday night.
UPDATE:
The Bills will host the Colts Saturday, January 9 at 1:05 p.m. on CBS.