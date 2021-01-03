Binghamton Police respond to, are investigating an “incident” on North St.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton police say they are investigating an "incident" on North St. in Binghamton today.

12 News reporters at the scene saw police tape at one residence near the intersection of Edwards St. and North St. and multiple Binghamton squad cars.

Police have not yet confirmed the nature of the incident which they responded to but have told 12 News there is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with 12 News as we gather more information on air and online.