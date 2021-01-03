Binghamton residents enjoy ice rink at Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Many were starting the new year off with some winter weather fun today at the new portable ice rink at Cheri A Lindsey Park.

Along with this rink, the City of Binghamton plans to double the size of the ice rink at Recreation Park.

This will allow for more skating options for families to come and do their favorite activities, including hockey.

The rink is open to all residents and they must bring their own skates. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For Richard Knight and his family, they plan to come out to skate as much as they can.

“Unfortunately because the BCC open skate is closed this is really the only option,” Knight said. “And it’s free so why not?”

Nicholas Hust says he’s been out to the rink for the past three days working on his ice skating skills.

“It’s a happy time here at the rink,” Hust said. “I love it out here. And I think more families could spend more time out here. I think it’s a great thing that the community has done.”

The rink is open at the following times:

Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 8: a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents must practice COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distance while using the rink.